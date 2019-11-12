November celebrates School Psychology Awareness

GREAT BEND, KS – ‘Find Your Focus’ is the theme of the 2019 School Psychology Awareness Week, slated for November 11-15 across the county. The theme reiterates the daily work of our School Psychologists as they strive to help educators, students, and families to engage in conversations and instruction that help our students discover their gifts, interests, and abilities. School Psychologists serve a vital role in supporting the wellbeing of our students, both emotionally and academically.

The Barton County Special Services Cooperative (BCSS) operates under USD 428, however, they serve approximately 835 students across four school districts, Otis-Bison, Ellinwood, Hoisington, and Great Bend. BCSS employs eight staff members consisting of a combination of school psychologists, coordinators, and paraprofessionals with Denise Boone, ED. S, at the head of the department.

“School Psychologists are involved in a wide variety of services,” said Boone, “various exceptionalities we address include speech, gifted, learning disabilities, developmental delays, and more.”

School Psychologists participate in the process of evaluating student ability and navigating academic intervention or special education services that might provide the best outcome for a specific student. Once students are moved into special education services or an Independent Education Plan (IEP) is created, School Psychologists continue to monitor progress and continued need or eligibility for services.

“Our team also supports and equips teachers and special education teachers with the connections, accommodations and organizational structure necessary to meet the needs of our students and help them excel,” said Boone.

“With a national shortage of mental health professionals, finding the right professionals and staff to serve as advocates for the overall well-being of our students can be challenging,” said Christie Gerdes, BCSS Director. “Not only are we fortunate to have this dedicated team serving our students, but we are also fortunate for the leadership Denise Boone provides to the department.

“I have known Denise Boone since she started as a school psychologist for the cooperative. This year has been particularly challenging with the shortage and two practicum students but Denise brings a sense of professionalism and consistency to the department that pulls the group together as a team,” Gerdes said.

USD 428 would like to extend our appreciation to the following School Psychologist Professionals:

School Psychologist – Denise Boone, Ed. S.

School Psychologist Practicum Students – Gene Garrison and Cathie Haberman

Special Education Coordinators – Ashley Riley and Deanna Curtis

Special Education School Psychologist Paraprofessionals – Kelly Hart, Morgan King, and Jana Miessler

The Power of One, Creating Caring Connections

In conjunction with the National School Psychology Awareness Week, Barton County Special Services is proud to present Denise Boone, Ed. S. with the Power of One, Creating Caring Connections recognition for her demonstrated commitment to creating meaningful and transformative connections with others. Speaking to her work and dedication, this recognition is given in partnership with the National Association of School Psychologists for work that enhances the lives and learning of students, supports the capacity of colleagues and families, and improves the effectiveness of the school community. NASP exists to empower school psychologists to promote the learning, behaviors and mental health of all children and youth.

“We are proud to recognize Denise Boone for the positive outcomes and connections she creates among her colleagues and the students she serves across four school districts,” said Christie Gerdes, director of Barton County Special Services Cooperative.

Boone wase recognized by the USD 428 Board of Education at their monthly meeting held on Monday, November 11, 5 p.m. at the USD 428 District Education Center, 201 S Patton Rd. Great Bend, KS.

For more information about the Barton County Special Services Cooperative, please contact Christie Gerdes, Director, at 620-793-1550.