Kansas woman rescued from water after deer carcass crash

LYON COUNTY — A Kansas woman avoided serious injury Monday following an accident and water rescue.

Just after 6p.m., deputies were dispatched to northbound Interstate 35 near 6th Avenue in Lyon County for a vehicle in the water on the south side, according to Deputy Jody Myers.

A Honda Fit driven by Danelle Hagan, 42, Wichita, struck a deer carcass lying in the left lane of the highway.

She lost control of the the Honda and the vehicle slid down an embankment coming to rest in about three and a half feet of water.

She was able to exit the Honda and get on top of it, according to Myers.

A passerby reported the accident. Lyon County-Emporia Water Rescue was able to extend a ladder to the Honda for Hagan to get to solid ground. She was treated on scene and not transported by Lyon County EMS.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.