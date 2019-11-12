Kansas felon in fatal chase, crash moved from hospital to jail

TOPEKA— A Kansas felon involved in a chase and fatal crash November 7 in Topeka is out of the hospital and in jail facing a murder charge.

Brandon Jordan, 48, was booked Sunday and is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, interference with law enforcement, obstruction, failure to yield at a stop sign, flee or attempt to elude. He is also being held on charges of forgery and a probation violation, according to online records.

Jordan was driving a 2003 Acura TL linked to a bad-check cashing case and caused a deadly crash while trying to get away from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

The chase westbound on Holly Lane in Topeka lasted only a couple seconds, according to the KHP.

Jordan ran a stop sign and crashed into a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Dennis E. Affolter, 69, Topeka. EMS transported Affolter to Stormont Vail where he died.

Jordan has 19 previous convictions that include forgery, burglary, theft, obstruction and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.