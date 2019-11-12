He didn’t win mayor, but McPherson did win a chance at a city council extension

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend governing body is going to look slightly different for the first meeting in January 2020. Cody Schmidt will take over as mayor after two years of Joe Andrasek serving in the position. Alan Moeder will slide into Dan Heath’s seat to represent Ward 1 of the Great Bend City Council.

Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman says there will be a new face for the Ward 4 seat in some fashion as current councilmember Brock McPherson received the most write-in votes from last Tuesday’s election.

“We know he is currently serving as Fourth Ward councilmember so he has his choice,” said Zimmerman. “He can decline his current seat and take the new one which would expand his or he can remain where he is at.”

McPherson unsuccessfully ran for mayor in this election while currently serving on the City Council. McPherson’s councilmember term runs through 2020, but if he accepts the write-in victory, he could extend his term through 2021.

Either way, there will still be an open spot to represent Ward 4.

“The ball is going to be in Brock’s court,” said Zimmerman. “No matter what, there is going to a vacancy for Great Bend.”

After Andrew Erb vacated the Ward 4 position after serving his two-year term, there were no candidates that filed for the position for the 2019 election.

Out of the 49 write-in votes, McPherson garnered five, Randy Myers received four, Jared Chansler earned four, and Angela Sycz picked up three votes. Zimmerman says there were 33 write-in ballots with various names that did not have any duplicates.

The Barton County Clerk’s Office mailed out McPherson’s certification Tuesday, Nov. 12, to notify him of his options. From there, the City of Great Bend will handle the vacancy.