DeArmond and Ewalt highlight Barton Wrestling success at OCU Open

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College wrestling team compiled a 23-18 overall record on Saturday competing in the OCU Open held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Cougars had two placers at the tournament with Andrew DeArmond capturing third place of the 165 division and Joey Ewalt finishing fourth in the 184 weight class.

Bounced to the consolation side after dropping his first bout on the mat, DeArmond rattled off five straight victories. Beginning with a 19-3 technical fall followed by a decision, the sophomore rolled past his next opponents with a trio of pins, the last coming for bronze in a 3:46 clock stopper over Thomas Tolbert of New Mexico Highlands.

Like DeArmond, Ewalt received a bye to begin his day but unlike his fellow sophomore teammate, stayed on the championship side of the bracket in a 5:58 back flattening over Wayland Baptist’s Hunter McCarty. Ewalt’s run on that side of the bracket ended in the ensuing quarterfinal bout, coming out on the short side of a 5-4 score to Cowley’s Ottis Peeler. Winning his next three matches on pins, Ewalt’s bid for another Cougar bronze ended on a 4-2 decision to Lance Kilgore of New Mexico Highlands.

Gable Howerton didn’t compete in last week’s tournament but had a great start to his sophomore campaign going 5-1 in the 157 division, capping his day with consecutive pins

Barton stays closer to home for its next tournament, heading to Lindsborg next Saturday for the Swede Open.