Cold front sets record low in Russell

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cold front that froze much of Kansas set at least three records for low temperatures.

The National Weather Service reports Wichita and Salina broke records early Tuesday that were set more than a century ago, while Russell broke a low-temperature record set from 1986.

Wichita recorded a temperature of 8 early Tuesday, breaking the record of 9 set in 1911.

Salina recorded 3 degrees early Tuesday, beating the record of 8, also set in 1911. And in Russell, temperatures dropped to 6, breaking the record low of 7.

Much of Kansas was experiencing below freezing temperatures after an arctic air mass moved from the Rocky Mountains to northern New England Monday, with forecasters saying much of the affected region could see record-breaking cold temperatures Tuesday.