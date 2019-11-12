Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/8 – 11/11)

11/8

BOOKED: Brandon Gross of Larned on Barton County District Court warrant for distribution of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance with bond set at $20,000 C/S. Ellinwood Municipal Court case for obstruction with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lee Ann Vlachos on case for possession of controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, with $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile on BTDC warrant for failure to appear.

BOOKED: Jill Marie Zecha on Barton County District warrant for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shawn Owens of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Bailey Fish of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Lee Ann Vlachos on case for possession of controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia with a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Juvenile to BTSO transport to Reno County Juvenile Detention Center.

RELEASED: Duke W. Hill of Russell on RHDC warrant for failure to appear, bonded.

RELEASED: John Eaton to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray on case with $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Brandon Gross on case with $20,000 surety bond. Case with $5,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: David Tucker on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 cash bond.

11/9

BOOKED: Terance Croslin on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lydia Lager of Ellinwood on EPD case for driving under the influence, open container, failure to maintain lane, and no proof of driver’s license, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: David Mayers of Hollyrood on Barton County District case for driving under the influence, open container, and driving while revoked with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat and possession of tobacco by a minor with no bond.

BOOKED: Sheldon Leshore of Great Bend on a GBMC case for DWS, no insurance, stop lamp with a bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Matthew Kibler on BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite.

RELEASED: David Mayers of Holyrood on BCDC case for driving under the influence, open container, and driving while revoked, posted bond of $2,500.

RELEASED: Terance Croslin on BTDC case for possession of controlled substance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia with a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Juvenile to GBPD for transport to Reno County Juvenile Detention Center.

RELEASED: Lydia Lager of Ellinwood on an EMC case after serving time.

RELEASED: Sheldon Leshore of Great Bend on a GBMC case after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

11/10

BOOKED: Candice Johnson of Great Bend on Ellinwood case for driving while suspended with a bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act x3, bond set at $40,000 surety.

BOOKED: Junior Lanas of St. John on BTDC case for DUI, speeding, left of center, lane straddling, no insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Randy Chambers on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dalton Staudinger on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Candice Johnson of Great Bend on Ellinwood case for driving while suspended posted a bond of $500.

RELEASED: Bailey Fish of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Junior Lanas of St. John on BTDC case for DUI, speeding, left of center, lane straddling, no insurance, posted $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

11/11

BOOKED: JB Brown of Larned on hold for Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, no bond.

BOOKED: Andrew Nelson for hold for Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, no bond.

BOOKED: Eric Shoemaker for hold for Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, no bond.

BOOKED: Alex Tate of Larned on Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office hold for court, no bond.

BOOKED: Lucas Brown of Larned on a hold for Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, no bond.

BOOKED: Daniel Adams for Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office with $1,500 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Everardo Gutierrez of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for burglary with bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jason Sohm on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jill Marie Zecha on BCDC warrant for a serve sentence in full, placed on house arrest.