Sheriff: Deputies catch Kan. man after chase, crash with 2 stolen vehicles

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after two pursuits in two Kansas counties.

Just after 1a.m. Sunday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office had terminated a pursuit near 86th and Topeka Blvd., according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

It was indicated that the suspect was allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries in Shawnee County.

A short time later, a Shawnee County deputy observed the suspect vehicle northbound on S. Road from the county line in Jackson County.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy located the 2002 Toyota Camry reported stolen from Silver Lake had wrecked, but was still running in the ditch just north of 102nd and S. Road with no one around.

While deputies were on scene at approximately 2 am a dark colored 2017 Volkswagen passenger car approached the area. Deputies believed the vehicle was in the area to pick up the driver of the Camry.

A pursuit ensued westbound on 102nd Road. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop at stop signs at US Highway 75 and continued westbound. The suspect vehicle headed north on P4 Road where the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled due to excessive speeds and icy conditions, according to Morse.

Two passengers in the vehicle were evaluated at area hospitals. It was determined the 2017 Volkswagen had been reported stolen out of Lawrence, and the tag on the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Shawnee County.

Deputies arrested the driver, Michael Francis Dorsch, 34, of Horton. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a series of requested charges including Felony possession of stolen property, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, interference with law enforcement, 2 counts of aggravated battery and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.