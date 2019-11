The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Better Bowel Movements” on Friday, November 15th at 1:00 p.m. Megan Beahm, Physical Therapist at The University of Kansas Health System St. Rose Medical Pavilion, specializes in pelvic health. She will present her “How to Poop Pep Talk” for improved bowel health.

For more information on this event contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.