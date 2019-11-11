Preview Friday’s Eagle Radio Auction Bill Presented by Stone Sand Company & Stone Waste Management

HOME – HOURLY LISTING – DETAIL LISTING – FAQ – LISTEN LIVE

Friday, November 15th, 7AM-5PM

Call to Bid on Auction Day!

620-588-4380

When is the Radio Auction?

The Eagle Radio Auction is an excitement-packed ten-hour broadcast beginning on Friday,November 15th (7am to 5pm). The Radio Auction will be broadcast live on B104.3 The Point and 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM.

How does it work?

The day of the auction at 7am we will go live on the radio and begin the LIVE bidding! As you hear our items on the air, call in the highest bid. See our full auction bill with hourly listings to see when specific items will cross the block. Or if you’re looking for a specific item, search our alphabetical listing. Every item will be introduced with a super low opening! From there, stay tuned, bid early and bid often! You can win hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise for a fraction of retail value!