Panthers place 7 on All WAC team

Seven members of the 2019 Great Bend Panther football team were selected to the Western Athletic Conference first team that was announced over the weekend with four named to the all WAC first team offense and three named to the first team defense.

Leading the way on offense was quarterback Dalton Miller who rushed for 1,278 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,110 yards and 8 td’s after taking over at QB in his Senior season. Miller leaves as the school’s all time leader in tackles.

Senior Alex Schremmer was also named to the first team after catching 69 balls for 745 yards and 5 touchdowns. Schremmer broke the school record for touchdowns receiving in a single season (15), most receptions (80), most yards (1,178), and the record for most receiving yards in a game (205).

Dodge City’s Beau Foster was named the WAC player of the year while his father Dave was named Coach of the Year.

Great Bend All-WAC 1st Team Offense

QB-Dalton Miller Sr.

WR-Alex Schremmer Sr

RB-Gage Fritz Sr

WR-Peyton Duvall Sr

Great Bend All-WAC 1st Team Defense

DB-Joey Soupiset Sr

DL-Alan Miramontes Sr

LB-Alex Olivas Sr

Great Bend All-WAC 2nd Team Offense

OL-Barrett Lutt Sr

OL-Jason Scott Sr

Great Bend All-WAC 2nd Team Defense

DL-Elias Moreno Jr

DB-Bryce Brown Sr

LB-Zach Seymour Sr