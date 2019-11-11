Monday Sports Headlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds left, and the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-32 to spoil the return of NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Titans only had a chance after a bad snap by the Chiefs on Harrison Butker’s fifth field goal attempt of the day ended with a botched snap. The Titans blocked Butker’s sixth attempt to seal the win.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The reigning NFL MVP is back and healthy as ever for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now Patrick Mahomes and his teammates have some room for improvement. Mahomes threw for a season-high 446 yards with three touchdowns, but the Chiefs had too many penalties and settled for too many field goal attempts that wound up costing Kansas City in a 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs also had some more offensive linemen hurt with the defense giving up 188 yards rushing to Derrick Henry.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 12 Baylor is the Big 12’s only undefeated team and people are starting to pay attention with the Bears playing No. 10 Oklahoma next. There are a lot of close wins for the 9-0 Bears, the latest in triple overtime at TCU. They have been behind in the fourth quarter in four of their six Big 12 games. They have needed multiple OTs to win two of them. Coach Matt Rhule says he has a tough, hard-nosed resilient group of players.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years. After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2, Clemson was third and Alabama fell to No. 4.

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday’s LSU-Alabama game drew 16.636 million viewers for CBS, making it the most-watched college football game of the season. CBS said LSU’s 46-41 victory against over the Crimson Tide scored a 9.7 rating, the highest for any regular-season college football game on any network in eight years.

UNDATED (AP) — Arkansas has fired football coach Chad Morris after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two lackluster seasons. Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas owes Morris just over $10 million in buying out his contract.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ New Orleans’ six-game winning streak is over after Matt Ryan completed 20 of 35 for 182 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta’s 26-9 stunner over the Saints. Ryan’s first TD throw put the Falcons ahead to stay in the second quarter before his fourth-quarter scoring toss to running back Brian Hill gave Atlanta a 20-9 lead. Saints quarterback Drew Brees (breez) went 32 of 45 for 287 yards, but Atlanta allowed just 23 yards on the ground and ended a six-game losing streak.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Aaron Jones scored three rushing touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers used a goal-line stand to beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-16. Preston Smith and the Packers’ defense stopped Christian McCaffrey at the goal line as time expired to give Green Bay an 8-2 record. Kyle Allen completed 28 of 43 attempts for 307 yards, but he also had two costly turnovers as Carolina dropped to 5-4.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Dalvin Cook ran for 97 yards and had another 86 yards receiving to set up three other scores in the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-24 downing of the Cowboys in Dallas. Cook broke a 21-21 tie with a two-yard scoring burst on fourth down in the third quarter to help Minnesota improve to 7-3. Dak Prescott threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns for the 5-4 Cowboys.

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns and added a sensational 47-yard scoring run as the Baltimore Ravens hammered Cincinnati, 49-13 for their sixth straight win. Jackson set a club completion percentage record by hitting on 15 of his 17 throws for 223 yards and a perfect passer rating of 158.3, his second of the season. Ryan Finley finished 16 of 30 for 167 yards in his first NFL start as the 0-9 Bengals absorbed their 11th consecutive loss since last season.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 49 Cincinnati 13

Final Cleveland 19 Buffalo 16

Final Atlanta 26 New Orleans 9

Final N-Y Jets 34 N-Y Giants 27

Final Tennessee 35 Kansas City 32

Final Tampa Bay 30 Arizona 27

Final Chicago 20 Detroit 13

Final Miami 16 Indianapolis 12

Final Pittsburgh 17 L.A. Rams 12

Final Green Bay 24 Carolina 16

Final Minnesota 28 Dallas 24

Mon Seattle at San Francisco 7:15 p.m. CST

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Florida St. 63 (6)Florida 51

Final (5)Louisville 78 Youngstown St. 55

Final (18)Ohio St. 76 Mass.-Lowell 56

Final (11)Virginia 65 James Madison 34

Final (1)Michigan St. 100 Binghamton 47

Final (21)Arizona 90 Illinois 69

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Denver 100 Minnesota 98

Final Indiana 109 Orlando 102

Final Philadelphia 114 Charlotte 106

Final Milwaukee 121 Oklahoma City 119

Final Cleveland 108 New York 87

Final Phoenix 138 Brooklyn 112

Final OT Portland 124 Atlanta 113

Final Toronto 113 L.A. Lakers 104