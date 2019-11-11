KHP: 8-year-old dies after head-on crash on icy Kansas highway

OSAGE COUNTY— One person died in a three-vehicle accident just after 8a.m. Monday caused by icy roads in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway patrol reported a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Kristin Noel Edwards, 43, Overbrook, was westbound on U.S. 56 just north of Topeka.

The driver lost control on icy roads, crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Terry Ralston, 23, Scranton, head-on. A 2003 Olds Alero driven by Kaelyn A. Watkins, 17, Overbrook, rear-ended the Ford.

EMS transported a passenger in the Ford Cassie N. Ralston, 8, Scranton, to Stormont Vail where she died.

EMS also transported Terry Ralston, Edwards and a passenger in the Dodge Luke A. Edwards, 14, Overbrook, to Stormont Vail. Watkins was not injured.

The crash came as a system carrying freezing temperatures and strong winds moved across Kansas.

