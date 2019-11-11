Joseph A. “Joe” Messersmith, age 72 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Great Bend. Joe was born on March 12, 1947 at Great Bend to Joe and Edith (Galliart) Messersmith, and also was raised by a step-father, Bill Galliart. A lifelong resident of Great Bend, he worked at various companies in the Great Bend area, including in the oilfield, the Packing Plant, and St. Rose Hospital among others. Joe was united in marriage to Judith Maier in Great Bend – they later divorced but remained close friends. He later married Marsha Hughes – they later divorced and also remained friends. Joe was a member of Argonne American Legion Post 180 of Great Bend, Kansas, and a member of First Street Church of God at Hoisington, Kansas. He enjoyed doing yardwork, barbecue, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Joseph “Jody” (and his wife, Nicole) Messersmith of Great Bend, Kansas; two daughters: Candice “Candi” (and her husband, Kevin) Wilson of Hutchinson, Kansas and Melissa Messersmith of Great Bend, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his nephew, Maurice Ritchie of Pawnee Rock, Kansas. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and step-father; one sister Theresa Ritchie and one brother Gary Galliart.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Rev. Richard E. “Dick” Ogle officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas. Memorials may be directed to the First Street Church of God in Hoisington, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

