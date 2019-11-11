Family of Kansas man killed in fake 911 call seeks $25 million

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by police while responding to a bogus emergency call is seeking $25 million in damages in a lawsuit.

Recent documents filed in the lawsuit brought by Andrew Finch’s family outline the damages they are seeking for his death and their pain and suffering. The 28-year-old Finch was fatally shot by police in December 2017.

Officials have said that officers feared Finch was reaching for a firearm when he was shot, not knowing that a hoaxer had reported a fake homicide and hostage situation at Finch’s home.

The lawsuit filed by Finch’s family is pending. The city has already spent nearly $250,000 to defend against the lawsuit.