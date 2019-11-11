Barton Volleyball season ends in Liberal

The Barton Lady Cougar Volleyball team wanted another shot at 3rd ranked Seward County in the Region 6 Tournament in Liberal but knew they would have to beat the Colby Trojans to get that shot. They didn’t. Colby swept by Barton in the semi-finals Sunday winning 25-23, 26-24, 24-26, and 25-16. Barton ends their season with a record of 24-12.

Colby advanced to the Region 6 Championship game where they lost to the Lady Saints of Seward County 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18 as Seward successfully defended its Region VI title and now heads to the NJCAA tournament.