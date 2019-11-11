Barton Fine and Performing Arts Department presents Holiday Concert

The Barton Fine and Performing Arts Department invites the community to enjoy nostalgic, holiday- themed entertainment at its annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

“The Holiday Concert is a great event to bring the whole family to,” Director of Instrumental Activities Dr. Luis Palacios said. “Families can expect to have a great time enjoying the arts and connecting with the community.”

The concert will feature Christmas music from all genres performed by Barton’s Concert Choir, Hilltop Singers, Barton Jazz Ensemble and various soloists and small ensembles.

Barton Dance Theatre will also perform. The student dance company will perform pieces from the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker.” In addition to classical ballet, they will also present a modern dance piece that expresses sharing good-will and support for your neighbor.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted and appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the Fine and Performing Arts students.