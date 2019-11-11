Dateline – Hoisington

Barbara Jean Nolte, 76, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington. She was born July 31, 1943, in Hoisington, the daughter of Armin F. and Isabelle (Karst) Deutsch. She was united in marriage to Roy Nolte on November 21, 1965, in Hoisington.

Barbara was a lifetime resident of Hoisington and Susank area. She was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church and the LWML. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include husband Roy of the home; son Gary Nolte and wife Christina of Wamego; two daughters Christy Henry and husband Kris of Gardner and Cindy Wilborn and husband Brian of Hoisington; mother Isabelle Deutsch Dumler of Hoisington; brother Mel Deutsch and wife Diana of Lawrence; sister Jolene Hindman and husband Paul of Claflin; eight grandchildren Hannah (Colton) Lagerman, Madison, Nolan Wilborn, Tyler and Marly Henry, Charlie, Isabelle, and Jack Nolte, She was preceded in death by her father Armin Deutsch and brother Ronald Deutsch.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm with family present 6-7 pm with prayer service at 7:00 pm, at Nicholson-Rick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Thursday November 14, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church with Rev Gary Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at St John Lutheran Cemetery in Susank.

Memorials have been established with Concordia Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Po Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.