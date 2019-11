Great Bend Coop is currently accepting resumes for the position of Assistant Controller. The ideal candidate will possess a 4-year Accounting Degree. A 2-year degree with extensive work experience may be considered.

We offer a very competitive salary, excellent benefit package, and a positive work environment! Please forward resumes to gwest@gbcoop.com or apply in person at Great Bend Coop, 606 S. Main Great Bend, KS.