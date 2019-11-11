AP Top 25 Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1
2. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1480 3
3. Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4
4. Alabama 8-1 1312 2
5. Georgia 8-1 1267 6
6. Oregon 8-1 1224 7
7. Minnesota 9-0 1164 13
8. Utah 8-1 1099 8
9. Penn St. 8-1 1003 5
10. Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9
11. Florida 8-2 934 10
12. Baylor 9-0 932 11
13. Auburn 7-2 871 12
14. Michigan 7-2 744 14
15. Wisconsin 7-2 657 16
16. Notre Dame 7-2 593 15
17. Cincinnati 8-1 567 17
18. Memphis 8-1 510 19
19. Boise St. 8-1 371 21
20. SMU 9-1 346 23
21. Navy 7-1 228 25
22. Texas 6-3 199 NR
23. Iowa 6-3 197 18
24. Indiana 7-2 108 NR
25. Oklahoma St. 6-3 77 NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.