AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kentucky (64) 2-0 1622 2

2. Duke 2-0 1538 4

3. Michigan St. 1-1 1451 1

4. Louisville (1) 2-0 1425 5

5. Kansas 1-1 1354 3

6. North Carolina 2-0 1187 9

7. Maryland 2-0 1166 7

8. Gonzaga 2-0 1136 8

9. Virginia 2-0 1134 11

10. Villanova 1-0 1064 10

11. Texas Tech 2-0 888 13

12. Seton Hall 2-0 869 12

13. Memphis 2-0 828 14

14. Oregon 2-0 804 15

15. Florida 1-1 616 6

16. Ohio St. 2-0 544 18

17. Utah St. 2-0 507 17

18. Saint Mary’s 1-0 438 20

19. Arizona 2-0 415 21

20. Washington 1-0 373 —

21. Xavier 2-0 370 19

22. Auburn 2-0 247 24

23. LSU 1-0 237 22

24. Baylor 1-1 179 16

25. Colorado 1-0 151 —

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.