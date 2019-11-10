Calling all women involved in agriculture, make plans to attend the “Surviving to Thriving: Care for Yourself to Care for the Farm – Women in Ag Workshop” to be held on Monday, December 9th at the Agricultural Research Center in Hays, 1232 240th Avenue.

Registration and supper begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6 to 8:30.

Come listen to Will Stutterheim with the FHSU Kelly Center talk about his experiences with the farm crisis and mental health, Kaley Conner with High Plains Mental Health will give some tips on nurturing your mental health, Berny Unruh with Cottonwood Extension will discuss healthy eating for the busy farm family, and Meagan Cramer with Kansas Farm Bureau will finish out the evening sharing some organizational tips on bullet journaling: organizing your brain.

RSVP by Dec. 4th to the Ellis County Conservation District at 785-628-3081, extension 3. A $5 fee for the meal can be payable in advance to the Conservation District at 2715 Canterbury, or at the event. If you do not RSVP, a meal cannot be guaranteed. So please RSVP by Dec. 4th at 785-628-3081, ext. 3.

This workshop is sponsored by Ellis Co. Farm Bureau, Ellis Co. Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, High Plains Mental Health, Cottonwood Extension and NRCS.