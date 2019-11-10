Sunday Sports Headlines

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Parnell Motley intercepted Brock Purdy’s two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 42-41. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell went for the victory on the two-point try after Charlie Kolar caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull the Cyclones _ down 42-21 in the second half _ within one.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cameron Dicker kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give Texas a 27-24 victory over No. 20 Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns needed the victory if they hope to return to the Big 12 championship game. Dicker has won games on the final play twice this season. His field goal beat Kansas on Oct. 19. Keaontay Ingram rushed for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns for the Longhorns.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Denzel Mims made a leaping 4-yard touchdown catch in the third overtime for Baylor, capping another comeback win for the No. 11 Bears and keeping them undefeated with a 29-23 win over TCU. Charlie Brewer also threw a 20-yard TD pass to Mims on fourth down in the second overtime to extend the game. Baylor is 9-0 overall and has won 11 in a row since losing to TCU last season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Texas Tech scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and cruised to a 38-17 win over West Virginia. Ta’Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each had two short scoring runs for the Red Raiders, while Jett Duffey threw an 81-yard scoring pass in the first half. Texas Tech broke a three-game losing streak and handed the Mountaineers their fifth straight loss.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 19 points, including the game-winner with 28 seconds to play, and Kansas City defeated UNLV 60-56 on Saturday. Mike McGuir and Sneed each drained two free throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach. Cartier Diarra had 12 points and six assists for Kansas State.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 20 points to lead No. 13 Texas Tech to a 79-44 victory over Bethune-Cookman. The new-look Red Raiders have only three returners from the team that played in last season’s national championship game. They have won their first two games by a combined 70 points. Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey had 13 points and nine rebounds. Davide Moretti had 13 points.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 17 points and grabbed ten rebounds to lead Oklahoma to a 71-62 win over Minnesota. Austin Reaves added 11 points and Kristian Doolittle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (2-0), who used a 23-4 second half run to erase an eight-point deficit midway through the half.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 to lead Texas past No. 23 Purdue 70-66. The Longhorns have won seven straight dating to last season’s run to the NIT championship. They became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years. Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue.

National Headlines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) _ Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked LSU beat No. 2 Alabama for the first time in nine tries, 46-41. Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes and ran for 64 yards in boosting his bid for a Heisman Trophy. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass for the Tigers, who led 33-13 before improving to 9-0 and dropping the Crimson Tide to 8-1.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns as 11th-ranked Minnesota knocked off No. 5 Penn State, 31-26. Rashod Bateman got the Gophers going with a 66-yard score on their first possession and finished with seven catches for 203 yards, the second-most in program history. Jordan Howden picked off Sean Clifford in the end zone with 1:01 left to secure the Gophers’ first victory over a top-5 opponent in 20 years.

UNDATED (AP) _ Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as third-ranked Ohio State blew away Maryland, 73-14. Trevor Lawrence threw for two scores and ran for another while No. 4 Clemson was taking a 21-0 lead in the first 11 ½ minutes of a 55-10 dismantling of N.C. State. And No. 6 Georgia posted its third shutout of the season by holding Missouri to 198 total yards and 11 first downs in a 27-0 victory.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (23)SMU 59 East Carolina 51

Final 3OT (11)Baylor 29 TCU 23

Final (13)Minnesota 31 (5)Penn St. 26

Final (3)Ohio St. 73 Maryland 14

Final (10)Florida 56 Vanderbilt 0

Final Virginia Tech 36 (22)Wake Forest 17

Final (17)Cincinnati 48 UConn 3

Final Texas 27 (20)Kansas St. 24

Final (1)LSU 46 (2)Alabama 41

Final (16)Wisconsin 24 (18)Iowa 22

Final (6)Georgia 27 Missouri 0

Final (15)Notre Dame 38 Duke 7

Final (4)Clemson 55 NC State 10

Final (9)Oklahoma 42 Iowa St. 41

Final OT (21)Boise St. 20 Wyoming 17

Final Nevada 17 (24)San Diego St. 13

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12)Seton Hall 74 Stony Brook 57

Final Texas 70 (23)Purdue 66

Final (8)Gonzaga 110 Ark.-Pine Bluff 60

Final (13)Texas Tech 79 Bethune-Cookman 44

Final (7)Maryland 73 Rhode Island 55

Final (15)Oregon 106 Boise St. 75

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 135 San Antonio 115

Final New Orleans 115 Charlotte 110

Final Houston 117 Chicago 94

Final Dallas 138 Memphis 122

Final Oklahoma City 114 Golden State 108