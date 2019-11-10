Great Bend Post

Second driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old Kan. man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A second driver has been charged in a crash near Wichita that killed a 24-year-old Kansas man last year.

Neff photo Sedgwick County

Black photo Sedgwick Co.

Hunter Nelson Black was arrested Wednesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say he ran a stop sign on Dec. 20, causing his car to be hit in the passenger side by another car. The crash killed Black’s passenger, Logan Kirk Owens.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says in a crash report that Black told officers he had been drinking.

The driver of the other car, Garrett Creigh Neff, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the crash. His case is pending.