Police: 3 injured including suspect in shooting at sports bar in Lawrence

LAWRENCE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Lawrence.

Just after 2.am., police responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a shooting at Playerz Sports Bar, 1910 Haskell Avenue in Lawrence, according to Police Department spokesman Patrick Compton.

Officers learned that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of the bar resulting in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to both a man and a woman.

Police located the suspect vehicle shortly after and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect tried to evade police, but eventually stopped in the vicinity of E. 23rd St. and O’Connell Road.

The suspect was discovered by police in his vehicle with serious, life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.

Police temporarily closed 23rd Street from Harper to East Hills Drive to traffic as a result of this investigation. They reopened 23rd Street just after 8:30a.m. Sunday.

Police have not released names of the victims or additional details.