Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

1. CALL TO ORDER ……………………………………………………………….Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

 Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action

at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future

information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities

and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported

to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time

to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS …………………………………….Mr. Umphres

 GBHS Band Honors

Great Bend High School band instructor Grant Mathews and assistant Don Regehr

recently accompanied honor band students Dalton Dicks, Sienna Cauley, and

August Siefkes to the Southwest District KMEA Honor Band in Dodge City. Earlier

this fall, the Panther Pride Marching Band performed at the Hoisington Labor Day

parade, a 123-year tradition. They also attended the WAC Marching Festival in

Hays and the Central States Marching Festival at KSU and receiving II Ratings at

each event. At the Kansas State Fair, they received and a I- and a II+.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS…………………………………..Mr. Umphres

 Misty Straub, chairperson for the Great Bend Reading Initiative, will be present to

provide information about the Great Bend Reading Initiative, a combined

partnership between Great Bend schools and the Great Bend Public Library.

Starting this year, kindergarten through 2nd grade, and 3rd through 6th grade will

rotate each year so that students will read a book that is a reading level appropriate.

The selected book this year for kindergarten through 2nd

-grade students is The Little Red Hen by Lucinda Queen.

 The Kansas Horizon Award program identifies and recognizes representatives of

excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. The

misson of the program is to recognize exemplary first-year teachers who perform

in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding. State Horizon Award nominees

Brandy Proffitt and Stephanie Stephens will be recognized as a USD 428 recipient

and State nominees.

 In conjunction with the National School Psychology Awareness Week, Barton

County Special Services is proud to present Denise Boone, Ed. S. with the Power

of One, Creating Caring Connections recognition for her demonstrated

commitment to creating meaningful and transformative connections with others.

This recognition is given in partnership with the National Association of School

Psychologists for work that enhances the lives and learning of students, supports

the capacity of colleagues and families, and improves the effectiveness of the

school community.

4. COMMUNICATIONS…………………………………………………………….Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. GB Recreation Commission Board Representative …………….Mr. Umphres

The GB Recreation Commission board is comprised of five members who

represent the city, school, and recreation commission. Members serve fouryear terms and may serve two consecutive 4-year terms. Polly Unruh’s second term of board membership expires on 12/31/19. The district issued a boxed ad in The Tribune announcing the open position. The administration will make a recommendation for BOE consideration/decision for a replacement on the board.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. GBHS Curriculum………………………………………………………..Mr. Umphres

Mr. Tim Friess will present Curriculum Steering Committee recommendations

for the 2020-2021 Program of Studies to the Board. Approval for the changes

in the 2020-2021 GBHS Program of Studies is requested from the Board. The

recommendations are as follows:

 Health Living standards: The HL standards to be included in Physical

Education I for freshman and sophomore students. Strength and

Conditioning do not include HL standards and will be offered as an elective.

Eliminate Health Science I from the Program of Studies.

 Biomedical Pathway: Add the Medical Interventions course to the

Biomedical Pathway program of studies. The Principles of Biomedical

Science course will count as a life science credit.

 Public Speaking concurrent credit: Approve GBHS English teacher, Mrs.

Kim Heath to teach Public Speaking for concurrent credit with Barton

Community College.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT / CURRICULUM REPORT………………………

Mr. Popp / Mrs. Reiser / Mr. Umphres

A. District Site Council- 12/12/19

The district administrators will meet with the district site council to gather

feedback on reprioritizing ballot questions on the failed bond proposal. They will

also discuss the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process and the

direction and goals of the district for the next five-year cycle.

B. Visible Learning: Teacher Clarity

Visible Learning is a fancy term but at the core it is simply being clear with

students about what they are learning so they can gauge their own learning

journey. Teacher clarity, which is what district Professional Development is

focusing on right now, is helping teacher clearly understand what needs to be

learned, based on the standards. This work is continuing in curriculum days,

collaboration days, collaboration times and individual lesson planning.

C. Personnel Report

Recruiting quality teachers for the 2020-2021 school year has already begun with

upcoming recruiting fairs scheduled. New teachers graduating in December will

be considered for positions currently filled by long-term substitute teachers to get

them on in place get them on staff now and for future teacher vacancies.

D. Curriculum Meetings

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 11/5/19, next meeting 12/3/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC): 11/4/19, next meeting 12/2/19

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

A. Community Feedback Meeting:

12/3/19 @ 5:30 — GBMS Commons

B. Annual KASB Convention on December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS

C. Superintendent Evaluation

D. Approval of Grants / Contributions (Attachment 8,D)

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………. Mr. Thexton

(AI) 10. CONSENT AGENDA ……………………………………………………………Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [October 14, and October 31, 2019]

B. Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES ……………………………………………Mr. Umphres

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on November 21, 2019, at GB High School

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at

Great Bend Events Center

•Thanksgiving Recess: November 27, 28 and 29, 2019

•Annual KASB Convention: on December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS

12. ADJOURNMENT ………………………………………………………………….Mr. Umphres