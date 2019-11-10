Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

1. CALL TO ORDER ……………………………………………………………….Mr. Umphres
1.1 Roll Call
1.2 Adoption of Agenda
1.3 Recognition of Visitors
1.4 Request to Speak Reminder
Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action
at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future
information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities
and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported
to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time
to be spent for citizen participation.
1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum
2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS …………………………………….Mr. Umphres
GBHS Band Honors
Great Bend High School band instructor Grant Mathews and assistant Don Regehr
recently accompanied honor band students Dalton Dicks, Sienna Cauley, and
August Siefkes to the Southwest District KMEA Honor Band in Dodge City. Earlier
this fall, the Panther Pride Marching Band performed at the Hoisington Labor Day
parade, a 123-year tradition. They also attended the WAC Marching Festival in
Hays and the Central States Marching Festival at KSU and receiving II Ratings at
each event. At the Kansas State Fair, they received and a I- and a II+.
3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS…………………………………..Mr. Umphres
Misty Straub, chairperson for the Great Bend Reading Initiative, will be present to
provide information about the Great Bend Reading Initiative, a combined
partnership between Great Bend schools and the Great Bend Public Library.
Starting this year, kindergarten through 2nd grade, and 3rd through 6th grade will
rotate each year so that students will read a book that is a reading level appropriate.
The selected book this year for kindergarten through 2nd
-grade students is The Little Red Hen by Lucinda Queen.
The Kansas Horizon Award program identifies and recognizes representatives of
excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. The
misson of the program is to recognize exemplary first-year teachers who perform
in a way that distinguishes them as outstanding. State Horizon Award nominees
Brandy Proffitt and Stephanie Stephens will be recognized as a USD 428 recipient
and State nominees.
In conjunction with the National School Psychology Awareness Week, Barton
County Special Services is proud to present Denise Boone, Ed. S. with the Power
of One, Creating Caring Connections recognition for her demonstrated
commitment to creating meaningful and transformative connections with others.
This recognition is given in partnership with the National Association of School
Psychologists for work that enhances the lives and learning of students, supports
the capacity of colleagues and families, and improves the effectiveness of the
school community.
4. COMMUNICATIONS…………………………………………………………….Mr. Umphres
Board Members’ Comments
USD 428 Education Foundation
Written Communications / Correspondence
5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. GB Recreation Commission Board Representative …………….Mr. Umphres
The GB Recreation Commission board is comprised of five members who
represent the city, school, and recreation commission. Members serve fouryear terms and may serve two consecutive 4-year terms. Polly Unruh’s second term of board membership expires on 12/31/19. The district issued a boxed ad in The Tribune announcing the open position. The administration will make a recommendation for BOE consideration/decision for a replacement on the board.
6. NEW BUSINESS
A. GBHS Curriculum………………………………………………………..Mr. Umphres
Mr. Tim Friess will present Curriculum Steering Committee recommendations
for the 2020-2021 Program of Studies to the Board. Approval for the changes
in the 2020-2021 GBHS Program of Studies is requested from the Board. The
recommendations are as follows:
Health Living standards: The HL standards to be included in Physical
Education I for freshman and sophomore students. Strength and
Conditioning do not include HL standards and will be offered as an elective.
Eliminate Health Science I from the Program of Studies.
Biomedical Pathway: Add the Medical Interventions course to the
Biomedical Pathway program of studies. The Principles of Biomedical
Science course will count as a life science credit.
Public Speaking concurrent credit: Approve GBHS English teacher, Mrs.
Kim Heath to teach Public Speaking for concurrent credit with Barton
Community College.
7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT / CURRICULUM REPORT………………………
Mr. Popp / Mrs. Reiser / Mr. Umphres
A. District Site Council- 12/12/19
The district administrators will meet with the district site council to gather
feedback on reprioritizing ballot questions on the failed bond proposal. They will
also discuss the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) process and the
direction and goals of the district for the next five-year cycle.
B. Visible Learning: Teacher Clarity
Visible Learning is a fancy term but at the core it is simply being clear with
students about what they are learning so they can gauge their own learning
journey. Teacher clarity, which is what district Professional Development is
focusing on right now, is helping teacher clearly understand what needs to be
learned, based on the standards. This work is continuing in curriculum days,
collaboration days, collaboration times and individual lesson planning.
C. Personnel Report
Recruiting quality teachers for the 2020-2021 school year has already begun with
upcoming recruiting fairs scheduled. New teachers graduating in December will
be considered for positions currently filled by long-term substitute teachers to get
them on in place get them on staff now and for future teacher vacancies.
D. Curriculum Meetings
Curriculum Steering Committee: 11/5/19, next meeting 12/3/19
Professional Development Council (PDC): 11/4/19, next meeting 12/2/19
8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres
A. Community Feedback Meeting:
12/3/19 @ 5:30 — GBMS Commons
B. Annual KASB Convention on December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS
C. Superintendent Evaluation
D. Approval of Grants / Contributions (Attachment 8,D)
9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………. Mr. Thexton
(AI) 10. CONSENT AGENDA ……………………………………………………………Mr. Umphres
A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [October 14, and October 31, 2019]
B. Bills and Financial Reports
C. Personnel Report
11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES ……………………………………………Mr. Umphres
•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on November 21, 2019, at GB High School
•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at
Great Bend Events Center
•Thanksgiving Recess: November 27, 28 and 29, 2019
•Annual KASB Convention: on December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS
12. ADJOURNMENT ………………………………………………………………….Mr. Umphres