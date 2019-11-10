Duval named Coach of the Year; Unruh and Mauler named first team all WAC

Great Bend High School Volleyball Coach Shelly Duval was named Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year while Lady Panther’s Sydney Unruh and Jenna Mauler earned all WAC first team honors. The all league teams and post season awards were released on Friday.

Duvall was named Coach of the Year after guiding her team to a 28-7 record and a runner-up finish in the WAC standings and a 2nd place finish in the 5A Sub-State.

Unruh a junior, and Mauler a senior, were named to the first team, while junior Alyssa Herter was named to the second team.

Garden City senior Remi Vargas was named WAC Player of the Year.

All-Western Athletic Conference Volleyball

First Team

Tasiah Nunnery Hays Sr.

Remi Vargas Garden City Sr.

Reagan Karlin Garden City Sr.

Sydney Unruh Great Bend Jr.

Jenna Mauler Great Bend Sr.

Aubrey Warden Liberal Jr.

Second Team

Audrey Phelps Dodge City Sr.

Machia Mullens Liberal Sr.

Alyssa Herter Great Bend Sr.

Kelbi Richter Garden City Sr.

Sarah Mein Liberal Sr.

Sara Ramirez Dodge City Sr.

Player of the Year: Remi Vargas, Garden City

Coach of the Year: Shelly Duvall, Great Bend