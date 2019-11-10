Barton Early Childhood Program & Barton Library to host Kansas Reads to Preschoolers

The Early Childhood Education Program and the Barton Library are presenting a night of fun for young children as they host “Kansas Reads to Preschoolers” from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Nov. 11 in the Barton Library.

There will be read-a-louds with many activities and finger-snacks and drawings for free literacy materials. This year’s featured book is “I Like Myself” by Karen Beaumont.

Reservations are appreciated but not required and can be made by contacting Teri Smith, (620) 792-9255 or smithte@bartonccc.edu. Recommended for children ages 3-5.