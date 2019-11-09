Two jailed on drug, weapons charges after Kansas traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kanas felon and a passenger in his vehicle on charges after a traffic stop.

On Friday, a deputy from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation near SW 37th and S.Topeka Boulevard, according to St. Todd Stallbaumer.

During the investigation, the driver, identified as Edgar B. Branch IV, 47, of Oskaloosa, was arrested booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of methamphetamine and other misdemeanor traffic violations.

He has previous convictions for theft, burglary, aggravated robbery and flee and elude, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Staci A. Stahlheber, 38, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for an outstanding Shawnee County warrant as well as requested charges Criminal use of a weapon, Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Stallbaumer.