Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Veterans Day Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a north wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.