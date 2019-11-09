Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. That comes just over two weeks after the quarterback’s season was jeopardized by a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes never missed a practice after hurting his knee on a Thursday night against Denver. Some thought the seriousness of the injury could sideline the league MVP for months.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists, Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas beat UNC Greensboro 74-62. After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma fully recognizes Iowa State’s transition from Big 12 doormat into a capable adversary. Perhaps the first sign that something was brewing came when the Cyclones upset the Sooners 38-31 in Norman in 2017. Iowa State heads to Oklahoma again, not nearly the underdog it was two years ago.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver and Jermaine Haley scored 16 points apiece to lead West Virginia over Akron 94-84. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 13 points and Miles McBride scored 11 points for the Mountaineers. Xeyrius Williams scored a career-high 20 points for the Zips.

National Headlines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The top two teams in the Associated Press poll meet this afternoon when No. 1 LSU visits No. 2 Alabama. President Donald Trump plans to be there for what could be a showdown between Heisman Trophy-contending quarterbacks, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah). That is, if the Tide quarterback is cleared to play on his surgically repaired right ankle. Coach Nick Saban has said that will be “a game-time decision.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two perfect records are on the line when No. 5 Penn State visits No. 13 Minnesota. The outcome will have a significant impact on the Big Ten championship chase. The Nittany Lions are tied with Ohio State for first place in the East Division two weeks ahead of a showdown against the Buckeyes, and the Golden Gophers have a two-game lead on Iowa and Wisconsin in the West Division with the Hawkeyes and Badgers facing each other today. The game also has implications for the College Football Playoff field.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio State will be missing a key player today against Maryland. Chase Young, a star defensive end and Heisman Trophy possibility, is being held out amid concerns that he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.” The preseason All-American for the No. 3 Buckeyes acknowledges he “made a mistake.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Uncertainty surrounds the University of Memphis basketball season after the school disclosed that second-year coach and former NBA star Penny Hardaway gave more than $11,000 to the family of top prospect James Wiseman. No. 14 Memphis announced yesterday that Wiseman was going to be kept out of games based on the NCAA’s interpretation of a rule. His attorney then obtained a temporary restraining order that allowed Wiseman to play last night. He had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 92-46 win over Illinois-Chicago.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (24)Auburn 76 Davidson 66

Final (4)Duke 89 Colorado St. 55

Final (2)Kentucky 91 E. Kentucky 49

Final (14)Memphis 92 Ill.-Chicago 46

Final (9)North Carolina 78 UNC-Wilmington 62

Final (25)VCU 59 North Texas 56

Final (19)Xavier 81 Siena 63

Final (22)LSU 88 Bowling Green 79

Final (3)Kansas 74 UNC-Greensboro 62

Final (17)Utah St. 89 Weber St. 34

Final Washington 67 (16)Baylor 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 112 Detroit 106

Final Orlando 118 Memphis 86

Final Cleveland 113 Washington 100

Final Sacramento 121 Atlanta 109

Final OT Minnesota 125 Golden State 119

Final Toronto 122 New Orleans 104

Final New York 106 Dallas 102

Final Denver 100 Philadelphia 97

Final Utah 103 Milwaukee 100

Final Brooklyn 119 Portland 115

Final L.A. Lakers 95 Miami 80