Rush County woman hospitalized after SUV crash

STAFFORD COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Friday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Durango driven by Donald L. Elliott, 58, Otis, was westbound on NE 70th Street four miles north of St John.

The driver disobeyed the stop sign at U.S. 281. The vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, struck a fence and rolled onto the driver’s side.

EMS transported a passenger Amber L. Rightmyer, 22, Otis, to the Stafford County Hospital. Elliott was not injured. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.