Police: 59-year-old Kan. man dies after car strikes utility pole

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before midnight Friday in Sedgwick County.

A Buick LeSabre driven by a 59-year-old man was eastbound on East Mt. Vernon at Bluff, according to office Kevin Wheeler. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Wichita Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision, according to Wheeler. The accident remains under investigation. Wheeler did not release the driver’s name.