Kansas man sentenced for sex crime with 11-year-old

HUTCHINSON— A Kansas man convicted of inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old girl was denied a non-prison sanction at sentencing Friday.

Donovan Hall, 29, was sentenced to a little more than five years in prison after entering a guilty plea to aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The contact occurred March 7 and again on July 21, 2018.

Hall’s attorney asked for a departure in the case, trying to get him some sex offender treatment. However, the state was opposed and wanted Hall sent to prison. Hall told the court he needs help and will get treatment in prison, but wanted a chance while on some form of probation.

Reno County District Judge Trish Rose agreed with the state, citing the disparity in age and the fact Hall told the child not to tell anyone. She ordered the sentence be served in prison.