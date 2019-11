BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Youth Basketball leagues for boys and girls in grades 3rd-6th.

The Rec is needing coaches, which are in high demand as we begin this season. Games are scheduled to begin Dec. 7 with practices starting Nov. 18. Leagues cannot begin until all coaches have been filled. We will also be holding a coach’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Come in to sign up to coach at the GBRC office, located at 1214 Stone Street or contact us at 793-3755 ext. 118.