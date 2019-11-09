Crews contain large grass fire in northwest Kansas

CHEYENNE COUNTY —Crews were busy fighting grass fires Saturday in Cheyenne County.

The first grass fires were reported just after 11:30 a.m., according to Ryan Murry Cheyenne County Emergency Management Director.

They ultimately had to battle several grass fires across the county. Just after 5p.m., Murray said the fires were contained. Crews continued to monitor hot spots and the Kansas Forrest Service continued to drop water on those hot spots.

Burn scar from a long-lived fire between St. Francis and Wheeler in Cheyenne county, KS on Saturday November 09, 2019. Burn scar is ~4 miles long and ~2 miles wide. #KSwx #NEwx #COwx pic.twitter.com/5OqRQ2VaDF — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) November 9, 2019

There is no word on the number of acres burned. The fires may have started by a semi driving by on the highway with a mechanical issue, according to Murry. The cause of the fires is still under investigation.