Barton dance classes to present “Dancing Around the World”

Story by Joe Vinduska

Barton dance class students will present “Dancing Around the World” at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 in Studio 34 on the southeast corner of the Barton campus. Admission to this event is free. However, a free-will donation at the door is appreciated to help fund student dancer travel and costumes. Refreshments will be served.

During this active and informal event, students from the History of Dance Class will give presentations on their final research projects of dances from different cultures and times. Audience members will learn the historical background of the dances then see a demonstration of it performed. At times, there will be opportunities for the audience to join in and try the dance. The research includes dances from Greece, East India, Sweden, Native American tribes, the Renaissance, and current Street Dance, among others.

Performing Arts Dance Instructor and Coordinator Danika Bielek said the concert will be a great way for audience members to view a wide array of dance styles.

“In History of Dance class, we look at how various cultures approach dance to gain insight into peoples’ differences as well as find movement similarities that unite us,” she said. “Students were asked to choose dances they had not already had previous training on but were meaningful to them in some personal way. When preparing these projects, they studied the sociological, political, spiritual, and environmental factors prevalent when the dance was created.”

The event also includes the Modern Dance I mid-term projects involving student choreography inspired by poetry.

For more information, contact Performing Arts Dance Instructor and Coordinator Danika Bielek at (620) 792- 9253 or bielickd@bartonccc.edu.