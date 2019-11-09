2 hospitalized, suspect jailed after road-rage shooting in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson and have made an arrest.

Just before 5:30p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 17th and Ring Road in Hutchinson reference to a shooting, according to a media release.

Officers contacted Darin Rodriguez, 54, Hutchinson who had a gunshot wound to his groin. The detectives’ investigation revealed that an argument took place between Rodriguez and the occupants of another car while they were both stopped in traffic on Ring Road just south of 17th Avenue.

Rodriguez exited the passenger side on a vehicle he was riding in. He left his door open as he confronted the occupants of the other vehicle. A rear seat passenger in the other vehicle identified as Deante Jones, 20, Kansas City, discharged a firearm one time striking Rodriguez in the groin.

The bullet went through the open door of the vehicle Rodriguez got out of, ricocheted off the interior and struck the driver Paula Thomas, 74 of Hutchinson on her upper right leg.

Thomas received a graze from the bullet. Rodriguez and Thomas were both transported to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released. Police arrested Deante Jones on requested charges of Aggravated Battery and he is being held on a $20,000 bond.