Troopers find hundreds of packages of THC products in man’s car

CUSTER COUNTY, NE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a traffic stop.

Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Saab sedan speeding near the intersection of Victoria Springs Road and Drive 443, approximately 10 miles west of Sargent, Nebraska, according to a media release.

During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Custer Count Sheriff’s Office detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found hundreds of containers of THC products, along with four pounds of marijuana. The search revealed 386 containers of THC wax, 144 packages of THC shatter, 62 THC vape cartridges, and 39 containers of THC edibles and liquid products.

Troopers arrested the driver, Anthony Kolbe, 30, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, on requested charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kolbe is being held in Custer County Jail.