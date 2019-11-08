Three arrested after drug bust in Ness County

BAZINE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after an investigation in Ness County.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ness County Sheriff’s Office, along with K9 unit Bach from the Plainville Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of South Rice Street in Bazine, according to a social media report.

Two females from Bazine were arrested for several charges including possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as aggravated endangerment of a child. One of the females is also being charged with interference with law enforcement.

One male suspect was arrested for felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as aggravated endangerment of a child. One child was taken into protective custody.