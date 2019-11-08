Great Bend Post

Three arrested after drug bust in Ness County

BAZINE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges after an investigation in Ness County.

Photo Ness Co. Sheriff

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ness County Sheriff’s Office, along with K9 unit Bach from the Plainville Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of South Rice Street in Bazine, according to a social media report.

Two females from Bazine were arrested for several charges including possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as aggravated endangerment of a child. One of the females is also being charged with interference with law enforcement.

One male suspect was arrested for felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as aggravated endangerment of a child. One child was taken into protective custody.

 