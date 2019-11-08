State Fire Marshal identifies 2 victims in fatal SW Kan. fire

KEARNY COUNTY– The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) Investigation Division has classified a fatal fire in rural Kearny County, south of Deerfield, Kan., that occurred early Tuesday morning as undetermined, according to Jill Bronaugh with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office and local fire department asked the OSFM investigators for assistance with the house fire at, 2102 Road 150, that left two individuals dead. Two others were able to escape.

The fire originated in the garage. The two fatality victims have been identified as Jim Dale, 84, and Reta Dale, 84, both occupants of the house. Two other occupants escaped, one with very minor injuries, and the other uninjured.

There were operating smoke detectors within the residence. Damages are estimated at $150,000.