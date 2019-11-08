Sheriff issues alert after heifer killed, butchered in Kan. pasture

PHILLIPS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking information from hunters and land owners in the area of West 900 and West Osage Road in Phillips County who may have captured some suspicious activity on trail cameras, according to a social media report from the sheriff’s department.

Sometime in the past two days, someone killed a heifer and butchered it in the pasture where it was kept.

“Please review your trail cam footage and contact the sheriff’s office if you notice anything out of the ordinary.”

Farmers are also encouraged to check their herds which may still be in pastures and report any missing or dead cattle.