Sheriff: 3 Kansas detention deputies injured in violent attacks

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two separate attacks on deputies by inmates at the Sedgwick County Jail over the past week.

Just after 6:30a.m. October 31, an inmate identified as 23-year-old William Farmer became irate during breakfast and assaulted two other inmates and a detention deputy working in the pod, according to Colonel Brian White in charge of the detention division. Jail staff were ultimately able to restrain Farmer.

The 28-year-old deputy, an employee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department for only four months, received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital

Farmer, arrested October 9 on drug and host of driving charges has now been criminally charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and two counts of battery, according to online jail records.

Just after 4a.m.Thursday, 42-year-old inmate Dewayne Anderson, who was booked October 5, for aggravated assault and aggravated battery, left a shower, demanded a beverage, refused to return to his room and physically assaulted detention staff, according to White.

During the process of attempting to gain control and restrain Anderson, a 24-year-old detention deputy sustained a broken ankle. A 45-year-old detention deputy broke his hand during the altercation.

The detention deputy with the broken ankle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and underwent surgery. The detention deputy sustaining the broken hand was transported by Sheriff’s Office staff to a local hospital for treatment. Despite a quick response to calm the situation, two deputies suffered broken bones, according to White.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Section is currently investigating the matter and will be presenting the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for charges.