Secretary Help Wanted

Stone Sand Company and Stone Waste Management at 421 Washington in Great Bend is currently looking to fill a Full Time Secretary Position.

Basic computer knowledge and experience in Quick Books a major plus. Organization and a positive attitude are a must.

Full time benefits, including paid time off is apart of this package. You will be working with the public and learning about the products and services provided in the construction industry, through Stone Sand Company.

Apply in person at 421 Washington Great Bend or send a resume to Stone Sand Company PO Box 872 Great Bend, Kansas 67530. Stone sand Company and Stone Waste Management is an Equal Opportunity Employer