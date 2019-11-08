Police investigate shooting near the K-State campus

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in Manhattan that sent one man to the hospital

Just before 2:15p.m. Friday, the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls from citizens reporting hearing the sound of gunshots in the 1400 block of Hartman Place in Manhattan.

Officers quickly responded and found one male victim suffering from what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were still on scene. Police have not reported an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.