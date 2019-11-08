Police ask for help to locate Kan. felon wanted for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a wanted Kansas felon. Tyreese L. Atkinson, 25, Wichita, is wanted on two Sedgwick County sheriff’s warrants for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and evade and elude police, according to a media release from Wichita Police

Atkinson is described as 6-foot-2 inches tall, 215 pounds with brown eyes, balding and a beard. He has previous convictions for burglary and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is a documented gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Atkinson should call 911, according to police.