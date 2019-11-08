Passing motorist alerts residents to Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Hutchinson.

Just after 1:30a.m. Friday, fire crews responded to a structure fire at 14 East Bigger Street, according to Fire Chief Steve Beer.

Upon arrival, fire crews were faced with a one-story residential home with heavy fire coming from 50 percent of the structure at the rear of the home. All occupants were out of the home upon fire crew’s arrival.

Due to the amount of heavy fire showing and adjacent structure that was being threatened by fire, fire crews went into defensive operations. Multiple handlines and an aerial ladder were used to contain the fire. There was extensive damage to the entire attic space and rear portion of the home, according to Beer. Fire crews remain on scene completing salvage and overhaul. Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause.

A single resident was alerted by a passing motorist that was driving down the street and noticed the residence on fire. The home had no working smoke detectors in it at the time of the fire.

With the recent cold weather, and added heating devices, HFD reminded citizens about the importance of having a working smoke detector. Smoke detectors do save lives. HFD also wants to remind our citizens that we have a smoke detector program, please call 620-694-2871. Fire crews will be canvasing the neighborhood tomorrow and talking to residences about fire safety.