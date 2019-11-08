The Latest: KHP investigating fatal crash during high-speed chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a car linked to a bad-check cashing case has caused a deadly Topeka crash while trying to get away from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

Patrol Lt. Adam Winters says the chase lasted only a couple seconds Thursday before the fleeing driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a sport utility vehicle in the western part of the city.

The SUV’s driver was rushed to a hospital and later died. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The patrol says the driver of the fleeing car will be booked into jail when he is released from the hospital. A passenger in the fleeing motorist’s car also was injured. Neither of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Late Friday morning, the KHP had not released names of those involved in the crash.

