Dateline – Hoisington

Karla J. Neiman, 56, died November 6, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born May 22, 1963, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Sylvester and Shirley Ann (Smith) Straub.

A lifetime Barton County resident, Karla worked in her early years at Great Bend Packing, and also managed her family’s business, Great Bend Gymnastics. She then went on to work at Fuller Brush for several years before starting at Coastal Mart, in Hoisington. It was here she found her niche and worked for twenty years, through several ownership changes, as Bird Express and finally CERVS, in both Hoisington and Great Bend. She was a great manager and had many employees that worked for her for many years and she loved to interact with the customers, making many lifelong friends. Her greatest love though was her family and especially her grandchildren.

On January 21, 1981, she married Jimmy Roat. They were married for many years before divorcing in 2005. She then married Mike E. Neiman, the love of her life, on March 22, 2008. They were married in Chase, Kansas, by her brother Pastor Larry Weatherman.

She is survived by her husband Mike Neiman of the home; son, Jesse Roat and companion Brittany Van Sycoc of Hoisington; daughter, Kayla Godfrey and husband James of Hoisington; stepchildren, Rachel Dove and husband Trent and Michael J. Neiman and wife Alicia, all of Great Bend; three siblings; and 10 grandchildren, Preston and Adley Roat, Klara and Jayda Godfrey, Justin Dennis, Braydon and Treyton Dove, and Matthew, Andrew, and Zachary Neiman; and her fur babies, Twinkie and Sadie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a son, Travis Roat; and her beloved dog, Fancy.

Friends may call Sunday 1-5 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Denny Lewis presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington City Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Karla J. Neiman Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.