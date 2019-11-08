Kansas family reported furnace problem before home explosion

MCPHERSON COUNTY –An explosion at a home in rural McPherson County was the result of a propane leak, according to Captain Dean Scott with the McPherson County Sheriff’s department.

The explosion occurred just after 5p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1600 Block of 24th Avenue northeast of Galva, Kansas.

When fire crews arrived, they found the home completely leveled and debris scattered over several hundred yards, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The two residents Kim and Rich Carlson were not home at the time of the explosion. The home is a total loss. The family also lost three dogs, cats and a pet pig.

The homeowner had reported smelling propane the day of the incident and had a company check the furnace, according to Scott.